Falcons are first NFL team with 100% vaccination rate among players

Preseason game tomorrow vs the Colts, from my quick review the game will be on a couple of the traditional channels plus the NFL Network. As always with any preseason game, I hope it’s a good contest with no injuries on either side. Looking through Vikings.com it appears the starters are going to see their first action of the preseason, I’ll be watching the new and improved defensive line plus the usual along the offensive line. My expectation is Mond will get the QB2 reps this week since he’s been able to practice. As far as rookies to watch, Jones II, ISM and Davis.