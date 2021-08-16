Falcons are first NFL team with 100% vaccination rate among players
With the US currently going through another wave of skyrocketing COVID cases and hospital systems being pushed to their limit, the importance of vaccinations has become painfully evident. The NFL has made it incredibly clear to coaches and players that not getting vaccinated could have dire consequences for the team. The possibility of not getting paid and being forced to miss games is certainly motivated by the league not wanting to repeat what happened in 2020.www.chatsports.com
