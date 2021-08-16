Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Dealing with scar tissue

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMondesi is dealing with scar tissue in his right oblique, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Mondesi's rehab assignment was shut down due to oblique tightness, and he's apparently dealing with effects from the right oblique issue that he dealt with earlier in the season. The 26-year-old will be able to continue throwing and fielding, and he'll also continue to swing from the right side while backing off his left-handed swings. It's not yet clear when Mondesi will be ready to return to game action.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Scar Tissue#The Kansas City Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Trevor Bauer's Done In Los Angeles

Despite the recent news about Trevor Bauer coming out victorious in a court decision regarding a restraining order, the all-star pitcher will likely not pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers again. Rob Parker thinks "the cat is out of the bag," and Bauer wont suit-up for the blue crew again.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Oakland A’s Announce Update On Chris Bassitt After Scary Injury

On Tuesday night, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt suffered every pitcher’s worst nightmare. In the bottom of the second inning, Bassitt pitched to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Unfortunately, Goodwin made hard contact and the ball came right back at Bassitt, who had little time to react. The ball hit...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.
MLBMLB

Bassitt out of hospital after liner strikes face

CHICAGO -- In the second inning of Tuesday’s 9-0 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, A’s starter Chris Bassitt was hit in the face with a line drive and had to be carted off of the field. Bassitt gave up singles to Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s provide positive update on Chris Bassitt

The Oakland A’s offered a positive update about the status of Chris Bassitt on Tuesday night. Bassitt started for the A’s in their game against the White Sox in Chicago. He was pitching with two on and nobody out in the bottom of the second when a line drive off the bat Brian Goodwin struck him in the head.
MLBYardbarker

Daniel Lynch pitches well and the bullpen holds on in 3-2 Royals win over White Sox

Daniel is starting to throw the ball well It’s hard to imagine anything that could have made Daniel Lynch’s first stint in Kansas City worst than it was. In just eight innings of work, he gave up 14 runs, including a brutal eight runs in 0.2 innings in his 2nd career start. He was called back up to mend a depleted starting rotation and he has responded to the opportunity in a big way, continuing tonight with a strong start that helped the Royals take the series against the White Sox in a 3-2 win. Lynch absolutely shoved in his first start back, going eight scoreless innings before grinding through his last start, giving Kansas City six strong innings after giving up three early runs. The Royals gave him a quick lead with an Emmanuel Rivera two-out, two-RBI double on a bizarre line drive that put White Sox centerfielder Adam Engel in the spin cycle. Jose Abreu responded with a solo homer in the bottom half of the first to cut the lead to 2-1. Both team’s bats went cold after that, with the.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Daniel Lynch fires 7 effective innings as Royals top Astros

Kansas City rookie Daniel Lynch pitched seven strong innings as the Royals defeated the visiting Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night. The Royals, who have won the first two games of the four-game series, earned their 30th come-from-behind victory of the season. Lynch (3-3) allowed one run on four hits and...
MLBYardbarker

Now Is Not the Time for the Royals To Promote Nick Pratto

While most Kansas City Royals fans view Bobby Witt Jr. as the new savior of the franchise, lurking behind him in a close second is Nick Pratto. Both players managed to place themselves into Futures Game over the All-Star break and are undoubtedly terrific talents. Even more impressive are Pratto's...
MLBMercury News

A’s shut out by Chicago White Sox in haze of Chris Bassitt injury

The Oakland A’s lost to 9-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, but baseball was a secondary concern on this day. While the A’s suffered their sixth shutout, the game’s starter Chris Bassitt was in the hospital after taking Brian Goodwin’s line drive to the side of his face. Bassitt left Guaranteed Rate Field on an ambulance after the second-inning incident; the 32-year-old was bleeding heavily from his face, but stood up on his own power and was ‘conscious and aware,’ the A’s said in a statement.
MLBAthletics Nation

Chad Pinder begins injury rehab; Elvis Andrus returns from paternity leave

The Oakland A’s infield has been a bit thin in recent days, but the familiar names are on the way back. The A’s activated shortstop Elvis Andrus from the paternity list Tuesday morning. Players may sit out up to three days for paternity leave, and for Andrus that meant Saturday through Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy