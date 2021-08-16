Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Dealing with scar tissue
Mondesi is dealing with scar tissue in his right oblique, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Mondesi's rehab assignment was shut down due to oblique tightness, and he's apparently dealing with effects from the right oblique issue that he dealt with earlier in the season. The 26-year-old will be able to continue throwing and fielding, and he'll also continue to swing from the right side while backing off his left-handed swings. It's not yet clear when Mondesi will be ready to return to game action.www.cbssports.com
