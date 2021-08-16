What It Was Like to Road Trip to Woodstock in 1969
In August 1969, nearly half a million people trekked to Max Yasgur's dairy farm in Bethel, New York, to see perhaps the most legendary music festival of all time. For many, getting to the festival—nestled 40 miles southwest of the town of Woodstock—was an adventure in itself. From traffic jams and picking up hitchhikers to walking miles to the location or not making it there at all, Woodstock was just as much about the journey as it was seeing Jimi Hendrix or Jefferson Airplane perform. Everyone who ventured to or attended any part of the landmark four-day festival left with a story to tell—and a community they couldn’t forget.www.cntraveler.com
