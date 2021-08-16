Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

What It Was Like to Road Trip to Woodstock in 1969

By Ilana Kapla n
cntraveler.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 1969, nearly half a million people trekked to Max Yasgur's dairy farm in Bethel, New York, to see perhaps the most legendary music festival of all time. For many, getting to the festival—nestled 40 miles southwest of the town of Woodstock—was an adventure in itself. From traffic jams and picking up hitchhikers to walking miles to the location or not making it there at all, Woodstock was just as much about the journey as it was seeing Jimi Hendrix or Jefferson Airplane perform. Everyone who ventured to or attended any part of the landmark four-day festival left with a story to tell—and a community they couldn’t forget.

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Havens
Person
Arlo Guthrie
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Max Yasgur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Jefferson Airplane#Cond Nast Traveler#Volvo#Capitol Records#Thruway#Monticello
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Festivalwmmr.com

Woodstock: Images from the Iconic Festival

The original Woodstock kicked off 52 years ago on August 15, 1969. Nearly 400,000 people descended on Bethel, New York for “3 Days of Peace, Love and Music,” which turned into four days running from August 15-18. Some of the most iconic names in music played the legendary festival including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone, The Band, Joe Cocker, Santana, The Grateful Dead, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and many more.
Tampa, FLpalmbeachillustrated.com

Food Road Trip: Exuberant Ybor

Given Tampa’s youthful population (bolstered by two universities), there’s no shortage of hip brunch spots. Two of the best are Oxford Exchange—an Instagram-famous boutique/resto with playful bites like poppy seed pancakes and whipped feta with toasted pistachios—and Steelbach, a haven for Southern delicacies in the über-popular Armature Works food hall.
Food & Drinkschestertownspy.org

Food Friday: Road Trip!

The Spy Test Kitchen staff are going on the road for a few days, so we are risking boring you by rerunning an old column. Thanks for your patience! Stay safe!. It’s time to claim your fair share of the back seat. Clamber in, and be ready for quality family time. You are going to get along with your brother and no, you cannot roll the window down again. It is too stinking hot. We will get there when we get there, and not a moment sooner. Did you go to the bathroom? Do you have a book from your summer reading list? Batteries charged? Let’s go!
Lifestylevisitcarsoncity.com

Road Trip Tips for 2021

Kick the tires. Check the gas gauge. You’ve decided a road trip to Carson City is your next excursion. As many of us have been getting through the highs and lows of the pandemic, packing up the car for a new adventure could be just the thing you need. And planning a road trip is an ideal alternative if you want to avoid the airport or travel on a budget. Here are some tips to stay safe and sane this summer.
MoviesPetaluma 360

‘Road Trip’ is ‘hilarious’ and ‘riveting’

Smoke-tinged sunlight illuminated the ruins at Jack London State Historic Park last Friday night, creating an unearthly orange glow, but spirits were high from the assembled audience nonetheless. Couples paused for enthusiastic selfies with twinkling lights and vineyards as a backdrop, while local wineries lined up to pour their finest offerings.
Books & Literaturepilot.com

Road Trip of a Lifetime

The True Story of a Woman, her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America. I loved it! Annie’s story is fascinating. Can you imagine taking off from Maine in the late fall, just you, your horse, Tarzan, and dog Depeche Toi (you’ll have to read the book to find out about that name), to ride to California?
LifestylePosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What’s Your Worst Vacation Story?

I feel like this is the big vacation week in the Hudson Valley. Summer is winding down and Hudson Valley residents are getting out of town for the last time before school starts up again in September. Have you ever had just a terrible experience while on vacation?. For me,...
Overland Park, KSvisitkc.com

Road Trip to Overland Park

Okay, sure. Some might call Kansas flyover country. After all, looking out a plane window at clouds might be considered by some to be boring. The truth is, Overland Park is actually road trip country. Overland Park, Kansas, is a quick road trip for more than 55 million people. And think of the fun you’ll have along the way. Spotting prairie dogs pop up through the Flint Hills is not boring. Staring out the window in a dream-like trance as gorgeous, green rolling hills float by is not boring. And going on the ultimate hunt for all 50 states’ license plates is not boring either. It’s possible, by the way—even Hawaii!
Barnstable, MABarnstable Patriot

Salt Marsh Soup: 'Woodstock' comes to Cape Cod

This article is a bit late. After all, the 50th anniversary of Woodstock was two years ago. Yet whenever mid-August rolls around, like morning sunlight spilling across a distant grassy field, memories of that faraway age reawaken, and music from that era finds its way onto my turntable (aka CD player).
Lifestyleazdot.gov

A piping hot playlist for your summer road trip

There's no doubt about it. Our triple digit temperatures can only mean one thing: It must be summer! And while we may be headed for the inevitable dog days, there's still time to squeeze in one final summer road trip. The first thing you should do before you embark on...
Kansas Statethezebra.org

Best Places To Take a Road Trip In Kansas

Despite its common title of a “fly-over” state, Kansas has many interesting sites to offer for those willing to make the journey. Be aware of the best places to take a road trip in Kansas to plot out your destinations and hit as many areas as you can. Whether you’re interested in camping, hiking, biking, or sightseeing, come prepared with supplies and an itinerary to keep you safe and on track.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

On a ‘Road Trip’ with Matt Smart

Transcendence Theatre Company will finally return to its home stage at Jack London State Historic Park on Aug. 6 with a new stage production and concert, “Road Trip.” The company’s music supervisor is Sonoma resident Matt Smart. Smart has had the good fortune to be with TTC since 2014 and has lived in the Valley since 2016.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Forgotten Woodstock Performance

What is sometimes forgotten with the passing of time and against the seminal influence of Woodstock is that Creedence Clearwater Revival was one of the few bands to appear at the festival that had already achieved significant success on the Billboard charts. Truth is, there are some that don’t even know the band performed there at all on August 17, 1969. The reason, of course, is that CCR was not in the movie or the album that came out in the wake of the festival.
California StateSFGate

What it's like to road-trip to California's Lost Coast right now

Starting out along the Lost Coast Trail from the Needle Rock Visitor’s Center in Sinkyone Wilderness State Park, it was apparent that something was different. I had hiked the same trail almost exactly one year before, snapping numerous pictures of the golden bluffs. This time, though, some of the vegetation had dried and withered early, turning from the color of straw to a dark, lifeless brown.
TravelPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Best East Coast Road Trips

When you think East Coast, you might automatically think of water. That’s normal. And there are indeed stunning coastal roads to be driven, like Maine’s Bold Coast Scenic Byway or the Gulf Coast’s beaches, dunes, tidal flats, oyster bars, and salt marshes, the interior roads can be just as majestic. From South Jersey’s forests and wetlands to North Carolina’s iconic Blue Ridge Parkway, here are a few of East coast routes.
TravelPosted by
New York Only

This Road Trip To New York’s Most Majestic Castles Is Like Something From A Fairytale

If you’ve long been a follower of Only In New York then by now you know that the Empire State is home to some pretty spectacular castles. Something you might also be familiar with? The fact that we love putting together adventurous road trips for you guys. Combining the best of both worlds, this extraordinary […] The post This Road Trip To New York’s Most Majestic Castles Is Like Something From A Fairytale appeared first on Only In Your State.
Beaumont, KSwichitabyeb.com

A small road trip to check out Beaumont Hotel

I have this list of cities that are a close driving distance from Wichita. They are all places with restaurants I’ve been wanting to visit. Near the top of that list was Beaumont Hotel which has been suggested to me by so many people. I finally made the drive to Beaumont, KS which was about an hour east of Wichita.
TravelSanta Cruz Sentinel

Barbara Quinn, On Nutrition: Finding nutrition on a road trip

I’m writing this from our hotel room in Missouri. We are halfway through a road trip through several states with main stops in Nashville and Branson. To say the least, it’s been an adventure of landscapes, people and food. We planned as well as we could. Brought bottled water for...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Best Ways To Prepare for a Family Road Trip

Road trips provide ample opportunities for you to bond as a family. From seeing new sights to partaking in fun activities for the first time, there’s a lot that can happen when you’re driving long distances. However, while you may run into good surprises during road trips, you might also run into bad ones—making it crucial that you’re ready for anything the road throws your way. These are some of the best ways to prepare for a family road trip and ensure that everyone stays safe in unfamiliar territory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy