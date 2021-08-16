The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” breaks record for most weeks on Billboard Hot 100
"Blinding Lights" is the song that has already sealed The Weeknd's place in the history truly iconic pop, but just how impactful the track is continues to be seen. This week, "Blinding Lights" broke the record for most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100, logging 88 weeks in the chart. The previous record-holder was "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons, and even they would probably tell you that "Blinding Lights" is a better song.www.thefader.com
