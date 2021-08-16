Cancel
Music

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” breaks record for most weeks on Billboard Hot 100

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Blinding Lights" is the song that has already sealed The Weeknd's place in the history truly iconic pop, but just how impactful the track is continues to be seen. This week, "Blinding Lights" broke the record for most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100, logging 88 weeks in the chart. The previous record-holder was "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons, and even they would probably tell you that "Blinding Lights" is a better song.

#Billboard Hot 100#Blinding Lights#Weeknd News
Entertainment
Music
MusicBillboard

Fans Choose The Weeknd's 'Take My Breath' as This Week's Favorite New Music

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 6) on Billboard, choosing the R&B superstar's synth-heavy track as their favorite new music release of the past week. Oozing in disco production, "Take My Breath" brought in 57% of the vote, beating out new music by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett ("I Get a Kick Out of You"), Aventura and Bad Bunny ("Volvi"), Nas (King's Disease II), Guns N' Roses ("Absurd"), and others.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Becomes Longest-Charting Song Ever

The Weeknd broke the record for having the longest-charting song ever on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit, "Blinding Lights," from his 2020 album, After Hours. "Blinding Lights first appeared on the charts 88 weeks ago on Dec. 14, 2019. The previous record for the longest-charting song was Imagine...
MusicBillboard

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Passing 'Radioactive' Hot 100 Record: 'He's a Genius'

The song didn't sound much like anything else on radio in 2012 -- or 2013, or 2014 -- but it eventually stretched out over all three calendar years, crossing over to multiple radio formats, becoming an iTunes best-seller and even briefly holding the record for the most-streamed song in Spotify history. The song first debuted on the Hot 100 on Aug. 18, 2012, and on the chart dated Feb. 28, 2014, it broke the record (previously held by Jason Mraz's "I'm Yours") for the longest stay in Hot 100 history in its 77th week on the chart -- holding on for another 10 weeks, until finally falling off the chart dated May 17th, 2014, after an 87-week run.
Theater & DanceSoompi

BTS’s “Butter” Continues To Rank In The Top 5 Of Billboard’s Hot 100

On August 9 local time, Billboard released the top 10 rankings for its famous Hot 100 chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. Last week, BTS’s “Butter” broke Olivia Rodrigo’s record for the longest-running No. 1 hit of 2021 on the Hot 100, topping the chart for nine non-consecutive weeks. Counting their unique record of replacing themselves at the top of the chart twice in a row as “Permission to Dance” and “Butter” switched places, BTS ruled the Hot 100 at No. 1 for 10 consecutive weeks.
Theater & DanceBillboard

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI becomes the first Australian-born solo male to top the Hot 100 since Rick Springfield with "Jessie's Girl" just over 40 years ago. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Aug. 14) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 10). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.
Musicallkpop.com

BTS's Jungkook spends 18 weeks on Billboard Japan's Hot 100 Composers Chart for "Film Out"

BTS's Jungkook keeps thriving as a performer, producer, director, singer, and composer. Composer Jungkook is known for his masterpieces 'Your Eyes Tell' & 'Film Out,' which are both the OSTs of Japanese Movies. Jungkook is the First Foreign Artist to compose an OST for a Japanese Movie with 'Your Eyes Tell.' Your Eyes Tell was supposed to be the track in his mixtape.
