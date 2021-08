The Padres are expected to place Darvish (back) on the 10-day injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. After being removed from his 2.2-inning start Thursday against the Diamondbacks with lower-back tightness, Darvish hasn't made enough progress in his recovery to create much optimism that he'll be ready to make his next turn through the rotation. As a result, Darvish will likely be deactivated in the next day or two, becoming the latest in a long list of Padres pitchers to head to the IL. According to Acee, the Padres are exploring bringing in the recently released Jake Arrieta to bolster their dwindling rotation depth, but the club could look internally to fill in for Darvish when his next turn comes up this week.