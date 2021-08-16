Cancel
Bob Dylan: New Lawsuit Alleges He Sexually Abused 12-Year-Old in 1965

By ebanas
96krock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl back in 1965 in a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court. Per Page Six, the court documents identify the plaintiff as “J.C.” and state, “Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff.” The documents detailed Dylan did this to “lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

96krock.com

Comments / 0

New York City, NYShowbiz411

Bob Dylan Hit With Bogus Lawsuit Claiming Molestation in NYC April-May 1965: Not Possible, He Wasn’t There

UPDATE “Swanky room at the Chelsea Hotel? Bob couldn’t afford a room at the Chelsea Hotel!” TMZ described the legal papers filed by “JC” below and said it happened in Dylan’s “swanky hotel room.” A friend of Dylan from that time was who around 24/7 laughed when he heard this. He also reminded me to look at the calendar and schedule of Dylan shows. Bob and Joan Baez, who were a couple, were on the road together for all of the time “JC” says she was with Dylan at the Chelsea. This fellow was with him the whole time.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Bob Dylan Biographer Says Accuser’s Timeline Not Possible

Just a few days ago, the alleged sexual abuse by Bob Dylan made national headlines. The reports came in after a woman, only identified as J.C., sued the folk artists for alleged sexual abuse when she was 12 years old in 1965. The woman and her lawyer claimed that Dylan groomed and abused her at the Chelsea Hotel in New York. She also alleges this happened during a six-week period between April and May 1965.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Author of unauthorized Aaliyah biography says family wouldn't participate because of 'some legal issues'

As the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, new details about late R&B star Aaliyah’s life are being revealed in a new unauthorized biography. Written by Kathy Iandoli, “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah” includes never-before-told stories about the beloved singer, her relationships and the evolution of her career. The book also explores Aaliyah’s long-lasting influence since her death at 22 in a Bahamas plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001.
Posted by
CBS News

Former R. Kelly attorney on singer's racketeering trial

Singer R. Kelly's federal racketeering trial in New York begins with opening statements today. The artist's former attorney in that case, Steve Greenberg, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the defense's arguments against the charges.
Celebrities96krock.com

Johnny Depp Can Sue Amber Heard In Defamation Suit For $50 Million

Johnny Depp has been granted permission to move forward with his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor is suing her over a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she wrote about surviving domestic violence, not naming Depp by name. However, she did accuse him of domestic violence amid their 2016 split, which he denied. Heard wrote at the time, “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”
Music96krock.com

Gene Simmons on Why David Lee Roth Isn’t Opening for KISS Anymore

Gene Simmons offered up some details on why David Lee Roth isn’t opening for KISS as they resume their “End of the Road” farewell tour. Roth was originally scheduled to open for KISS but has since been replaced by performance painter Garibaldi. When asked by Rolling Stone to confirm whether Roth is officially not returning for the rescheduled dates, Simmons confirmed Roth won’t be back and commented, “…it bears noting that during Dave’s heyday, nobody did what he did. He was the ultimate frontman. Not Plant, not Rod Stewart, nobody. He took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave.”

Comments / 0

