For the better part of a decade Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC) and certain members of the Parish Council have pushed the narrative that 52,000 more people occupying 22,500 more “housing units” will come to reside in Ascension by 2042. That would mean a 41% population increase in two decades compared to the 18% spike since the 2010 census. On Thursday the Sugarland, Texas firm of Kendig Keast Collaborative gave the Parish Council a rudimentary overview of the implications of growth trends during another videoconference meeting.