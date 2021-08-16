How DevOps teams are taking on a more pivotal role and improving responsiveness to change
DevOps teams have the skills, knowledge and mindset to align projects and daily operations in ways that can close gaps and address challenges. Today, small to enterprise-class companies incorporate DevOps processes and methods in their daily operations, projects and deliverables. It's helping project and other teams increase application stability and speed development cycles, not only on the technical side but also in areas like organizational change.www.techrepublic.com
Comments / 0