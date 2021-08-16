Evaluating the Young Cores of the Hawks, Raptors, and Pelicans After Summer League

The Toronto Raptors have dropped their first Summer League game, falling to the Golden State Warriors 90-84 in Las Vegas. As always with Summer League, there was a lot of noise in the game; players freelancing, very little offensive flow, missed layups, tons of fouls, and so many turnovers. The Raptors jumped out to an early lead, but behind some hot shooting from Justinian Jessup, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II (combined 8-for-11 from downtown), the Warriors bounced back and led by as many as 15 in the third quarter. The Raptors really couldn’t get anything going, and despite getting within five midway through the fourth thanks to some strong offensive play from Jalen Adams, they weren't able to get over the hump.