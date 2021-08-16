Cancel
Evaluating the Young Cores of the Hawks, Raptors, and Pelicans After Summer League

By Kevin O'Connor
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOC and J. Kyle Mann first address the trade that went down this morning between the Grizzlies and the Clippers, which sent Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu to Memphis for Eric Bledsoe, and how each team’s young players might be able to help them this upcoming season (1:00). Then they talk about new additions to the young cores of three NBA teams: the Atlanta Hawks (17:00), the Toronto Raptors (27:45), and New Orleans Pelicans (40:00). Finally, as summer league winds down, KOC asks J. Kyle Mann rapid-fire questions about their favorite young players from the tournament, including Franz Wagner, Jonathan Kuminga, Davion Mitchell, Josh Primo, and Day’Ron Sharpe (50:55).

www.theringer.com

