Most organizations are still lacking talent, according to a new report, but experts think expanding the definition of a cybersecurity professional can help. Breaches in recent years—ranging from the Pegasus malware hack to the WannaCry and NotPeyta outbreaks—highlight how critical a robust cybersecurity strategy is for all organizations, large and small. Yet the gap in cybersecurity skills for most businesses continues to persist: There are simply not enough skilled professionals in these roles to meet the demand. This fact is evidenced in the fifth annual industry report from the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) and analyst Enterprise Strategy Group ESG, "The Life and Times of Cybersecurity Professionals 2021," which shows that the cybersecurity skills shortage has not improved.