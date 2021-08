The Philippines will send more than 13 million people in the national capital region back into lockdown next week, the government said Friday, as it tries to head off a surge in cases of a hyper-contagious coronavirus strain. Experts have warned of an explosion in infections fuelled by the Delta variant that could overwhelm hospitals in the coming weeks if restrictions are not drastically tightened in the crowded capital. "We had to make this difficult decision in order to save more lives," President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said on government television. Restaurant dining and mass gatherings have been banned with immediate effect and a two-week stay-at-home order will start on August 6, Roque said.