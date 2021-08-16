Scout project honors COVID victims, helps community connect with nature
BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - “The COVID pandemic affected a lot of people and it personally affected me. I lost my grandfather to it and he was my hero,” Orion Beardsley said. Beardsley’s grandfather, Thomas Gerdes, was a Vietnam veteran and Boy Scout who passed away in December. So Beardsley determined his Eagle Scout service project, the Many Hearts Trail, would honor those who died from COVID-19 and provide the community with a place for people to connect with nature and relax.www.wcax.com
