The hottest guy in gardening, Ciscoe Morris, has these four tips:. Water deeply: “Number one thing if you hear a heat wave is coming, you want to water. You’ve got to water early in the morning and deeply. So get out at 5 in the morning and get your sprinklers out and make sure that you water for a good long time. That's gonna make a big difference - water early in the morning because you want lots of moisture to be in the garden as the heat goes up.”