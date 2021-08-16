Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Inaugural Fall Faculty Retreat Paves the Way for UHD's 2021-22 Academic Year

uhd.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Houston-Downtown faculty are invited to attend the first annual Fall Faculty Retreat, taking place Tuesday, August 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in a virtual format. It has long been a tradition within the academy for faculty to gather and address a topic that is central to their respective Universities’ goals and missions, and this event will address the themes of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. Faculty who have not registered yet can still do so.

news.uhd.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uhd#Academic Year#Student Success#Uhd#Excelencia#Latinos#Criminal Justice Program#English#Honors Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Grace strengthens, bears down on Mexico's Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hurricane Grace gathered strength as it barreled towards Mexico's Gulf coast on Friday morning, threatening to lash the oil-producing state of Veracruz and central Mexico with strong winds and heavy rains. Grace, a Category 1 Hurricane, is forecast to strengthen further before it plows...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy