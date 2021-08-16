Inaugural Fall Faculty Retreat Paves the Way for UHD's 2021-22 Academic Year
The University of Houston-Downtown faculty are invited to attend the first annual Fall Faculty Retreat, taking place Tuesday, August 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in a virtual format. It has long been a tradition within the academy for faculty to gather and address a topic that is central to their respective Universities’ goals and missions, and this event will address the themes of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. Faculty who have not registered yet can still do so.news.uhd.edu
Comments / 0