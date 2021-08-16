S.C. woman charged as 3 Indiana teens die in wrong-way wreck
INMAN, S.C. (AP) — Three Indiana teens were killed in a crash Monday on a South Carolina interstate by a woman driving the wrong way. The Spartanburg County coroner tells local news outlets that a pair of twins, 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis and Isabella Lee Gaddis died, as did 18-year-old Brianna Lynn Foster. A fourth Indiana teen was hospitalized after the wreck. All were from Fishers, in suburban Indianapolis.www.registercitizen.com
