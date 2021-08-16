Nick Bosa to Be a Full Participant; Updates on Trent Williams and Others

Bosa (knee) is on the field for Tuesday's padded practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Bosa is practicing alongside Dee Ford and Javon Kinlaw, who are both also working back from injury. The star defensive end is expected to be ready for Week 1, but the 49ers will continue to ease him along in recovery from his ACL tear. Until the team is sure that Bosa's chances of injury aggravation have been minimized, he'll likely remain limited, but it's certainly encouraging to see him taking part in padded practices.