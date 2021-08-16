Nick Bosa to Be a Full Participant; Updates on Trent Williams and Others
Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following Monday's practice and revealed some encouraging news on a key returning player. Since the start of training camp late last month, Nick Bosa has been limited to just individual drills. The team's plan was to ease the edge rusher back into the fold through position drills alongside the rest of the defensive line. The 49ers have implemented a training schedule that gives him a day off between every three practices to focus on his health and recovery.www.49ers.com
Comments / 0