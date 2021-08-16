Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nick Bosa to Be a Full Participant; Updates on Trent Williams and Others

By Keiana Martin
SF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Shanahan spoke with the media following Monday's practice and revealed some encouraging news on a key returning player. Since the start of training camp late last month, Nick Bosa has been limited to just individual drills. The team's plan was to ease the edge rusher back into the fold through position drills alongside the rest of the defensive line. The 49ers have implemented a training schedule that gives him a day off between every three practices to focus on his health and recovery.

www.49ers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Trent Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Injured Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

49ers star Nick Bosa gets critical injury update from Kyle Shanahan

It looks like San Francisco 49ers fans don’t have to worry that much on defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa is recovering from a torn ACL that forced him to miss all but two games in the 2020 NFL season. There were some concerns if he’ll be ready to play for the 49ers when the new campaign starts in September, but head coach Kyle Shanahan eased those fears away.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers roster: Jalen Hurd responds to Kyle Shanahan’s call-out

Not long after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan called him out, wide receiver Jalen Hurd had his best practice of training camp yet. For the hopefuls of San Francisco 49ers third-year wide receiver Jalen Hurd, this one is for you. After missing the last two seasons with serious injuries, the...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Josh Rosen unclaimed on waivers

55 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. After the 49ers got rid of quarterback Josh Rosen, the rest of the NFL passed on him as well. Rosen went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That makes the 24-year-old Rosen an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team, but at this point it's entirely possible that no [more]
NFLNBC Sports

Jimmy G, 49ers laugh off Joey Bosa's practice mistake

COSTA MESA -- Joey Bosa could not help himself. After all, strip-sacks are in his nature -- in his family’s nature, for that matter. When the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers met Thursday morning in the first of two practices between the teams, the ground rules called for the quarterbacks to be completely off-limits to the opposition’s defense.
NFLBleacher Report

Nick Bosa on Track to Play in 49ers' Season Opener vs. Lions, per HC Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is expecting star pass-rusher Nick Bosa to be ready for the start of the regular season. Bosa suffered a torn ACL in September 2020 that limited him to two games last year. Shanahan told reporters Sunday the plan for the 2019 Pro Bowler has always been to have him on the field for Week 1 and that he hasn't experienced any setbacks in his recovery.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Latest Jalen Hurd injury puts 49ers in almost impossible spot

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Whatever the San Francisco 49er do with WR Jalen Hurd isn't going to be an easy call. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt not expected back anytime soon, plus...
NFLchatsports.com

Stats & Eggs: Trent Williams says the 49ers have no weaknesses

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have gone out of their way to try and build a roster for this year that is both top-heavy with talent and deep enough to sustain injuries. Those efforts have not gone unnoticed by one of the team’s best players. Left tackle Trent Williams went...
NFLPress Democrat

Should 49ers fans be concerned about Nick Bosa?

Nick Bosa has been on the field for five of the 49ers first seven practices in training camp. He has appeared to be in good shape while working with the defensive linemen during the individual period of each practice. The 2019 defensive rookie of the year is trying to make...
NFLSacramento Bee

49ers’ Trent Williams explains why he never misses practice; fans are startling sight

Trent Williams walked through the tunnel in the south end of Levi’s Stadium Saturday and heard something he didn’t expect. Williams, after all, hadn’t played in front of home fans since his Washington days in 2018, before he sat out the 2019 season while feuding with the team over a medical condition and his contract. Last season, the eight-time Pro Bowler didn’t get to play in front of 49ers fans because of the pandemic and the club’s late-season move to Arizona.
NFLNBC Sports

Nick Bosa remains on track for a Week One return

The 49ers lost defensive end Nick Bosa in Week Two of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. They still hope to have him back for Week One. “I believe so,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Sunday when asked whether Bosa is on track to play at the start of the 2021 regular season. “That’s been the plan all along. There’s been no setbacks. He’s doing great right now.”
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Nick Bosa: Practicing in pads

Bosa (knee) is on the field for Tuesday's padded practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Bosa is practicing alongside Dee Ford and Javon Kinlaw, who are both also working back from injury. The star defensive end is expected to be ready for Week 1, but the 49ers will continue to ease him along in recovery from his ACL tear. Until the team is sure that Bosa's chances of injury aggravation have been minimized, he'll likely remain limited, but it's certainly encouraging to see him taking part in padded practices.
NFL247Sports

Nick Bosa injury recovery: Kyle Shanahan says plan is to play Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major blow in September last year when star defensive lineman Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL, resulting in him missing nearly all of the 2020 season. But as the 49ers prepare for 2021, it sounds like Bosa will be back and ready to play. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Sunday that he believes Bosa is on track to play Week 1, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
NFLfantasypros.com

Nick Bosa (knee) on track to play Week 1

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL last season, is on track to play Week 1 at Detroit. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) As Shanahan said, “That's been the plan all along.” For both IDP fantasy managers and the 49ers the plan was always to have Bosa back to start the season. Apparently he’s had no set backs, and is doing great. It was a good sign when he avoided the PUP list to start camp. The former NFC Pro Bowler started just two games last season before tearing his ACL, he will look to bounce back in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers news: Trent Williams doesn’t want to rush Trey Lance

While 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is turning heads at training camp, Trent Williams told KNBR he doesn’t think it wise to rush the rookie. It’s understandable why a huge portion of the San Francisco 49ers fanbase and probably a good chunk of the media, too, want to see rookie quarterback Trey Lance take over for the veteran, Jimmy Garoppolo, as the Niners’ No. 1 signal-caller right away this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy