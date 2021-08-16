Ken Jennings And Mike Richards Weigh in on Jeopardy! Host Decision Process
In case anyone didn't realize Jeopardy! fans are passionate about the show, recent news has set them straight. Fans have been vocal about the selection of executive producer Mike Richards as the new host, in part due to debates over his versus other candidates' suitability. Discussion also abounds about a lawsuit he was involved in while showrunner at The Price is Right. The New York Times delved into reactions to the news.daytimeconfidential.com
Comments / 1