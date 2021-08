EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired the documentary library of prolific Oscar nominated producer/director Mark Mori, and has set four of the films to stream on Music Box Direct and major digital platforms later this month. The acquisition aligns with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ recent invitation to Mori to deposit his film and television master catalog in the Academy’s library. The deal also marks the first time Mori’s most notable films will be available through a singular North American distributor and includes decades of films and series, from 1989 through to 2012. Mori, an Oscar nominee for...