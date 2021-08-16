Monster-Branded Beverages
Frankenstein Energy is an all-new sports nutrition brand that offers pre-workout and energy drinks. The brand offers a stimulant-powered pre-workout drink as well as a unique carbonated, zero-calorie energy beverage. The Frankenstein Energy Drink is a simple blend that includes choline, taurine, carnitine, tyrosine, and BCAAs. The drink comes in packages of twelve and has three flavors to choose from - Electric Orange, Monster Punch, Grape Krush. The Frankenstein Pre-Workout powder also favors straightforward ingredients and offers a thorough breakdown of what it contains and why.www.trendhunter.com
