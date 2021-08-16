Cancel
Pentagon Shifts Blame, Says U.S. Didn't Plan for Afghan Forces 'Capitulating' Without Fight

By Cammy Pedroja
 3 days ago
"One of the things that we couldn't anticipate and didn't anticipate was the degree to which Afghan forces capitulated, sometimes without a fight," said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby.

