After three years of waiting, Emory Jones will finally get his chance to be the starting quarterback at the University of Florida in 2021. Jones, a four-star recruit in the 2018 class, has sat behind two different quarterbacks in his time at Florida, awaiting his shot to be the leader of the offense. He was also the first quarterback that head coach Dan Mullen - long regarded as a quarterback whisperer - recruited to Florida, getting him to flip his commitment to Ohio State just days before early signing day.