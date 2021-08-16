Cancel
Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 comes to Steam Early Access in October

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
Lovecraft's Untold Stories, not to be confused with No Code's Stories Untold, is an action roguelite with a side order of RPG mechanics that takes place in various Cthulhu-flavored locales such as abandoned hospitals and old Victorian mansions. It's more action-oriented than you might expect, but the basic elements of madness, the Old Ones, and relentless rain are all there, and people seem to like it—it's got a "very positive" user rating across almost 500 reviews on Steam.

