iHeart Launches ‘BackToSchool’ Campaign To Help Supply Teachers.
To support public school teachers, iHeartMedia launches the ‘iHeartRadio BackToSchool” fundraising campaign. The audio giant has partnered with DonorsChoose, a national education nonprofit that connects donors to teachers in need of classroom resources and experiences. The campaign, which runs through Friday, Sept. 10 across iHeartMedia CHR stations, will drive listeners to DonorsChoose to fund local classroom projects in their communities.www.insideradio.com
