iHeart Launches ‘BackToSchool’ Campaign To Help Supply Teachers.

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers play a critical role in educating and inspiring children and communities - and many pay out-of-pocket to do so. In fact, teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money during the 2020-2021 school year - the highest amount ever. 1 To support the everyday heroes that work tirelessly to prepare the next generation, online retailer Zulily is beta testing its first teacher appreciation subscription program that enables teachers to save 10% on whatever they are purchasing - whether for the classroom or for themselves.