Herbert Jones signs first NBA contract with Pelicans; details reported
He was the SEC Player of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He was a Summer League standout. And now, Herbert Jones officially has an NBA contract. On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they’ve signed Jones to his first deal after he impressed during his 4 games in the NBA Summer League. The former Alabama standout was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round in the 2021 NBA Draft.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
