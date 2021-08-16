Cancel
Return to the ’80s Trivia – 8/16/21

By Paul Stroessner
rtt80s.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: On what sitcom starring Conrad Bain did Nancy Reagan pronote her “Just Say No” campaign in 1983?. Last Question: Who was the master of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”?. Answer: Splinter.

rtt80s.com

Nancy Reagan
#Trivia#Just Say No#Sitcom
