Know Your Opponent | Nashville SC

For the first time since 1919 Purdue and Indiana did not play in football last season. They tried to twice, but both attempts were wiped out with COVID issues going through each program. Given the trajectory of the programs at the time, it was probably a good thing. Indiana used a ballsy call to go for two in overtime against Penn State and the conversion by one 10,000th of an inch was the springboard into a top 15 season. Purdue was just outside the top 25 after a 2-0 start and a win over Northwestern would have meant the program’s first ranking since 2007.