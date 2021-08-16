Cancel
Know Your Opponent | Nashville SC

By Evan Weston
orlandocitysc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando City (8-4-6, 30 pts) returns to league action on Wednesday night in a high-profile match against fellow top Eastern Conference side Nashville SC (7-2-10, 31 pts) at Nissan Stadium. The match, presented by Ford, is set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised locally with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. on FOX35 PLUS, with free streaming available through the LionNation app. Local radio coverage will be available from 8 p.m. on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM in Spanish.

