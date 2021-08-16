These 4 series will impact postseason races

RED SOX at YANKEES (Tuesday-Wednesday) Well, this one always matters -- but these three games over two days at Yankee Stadium carry a little extra weight. Both teams have faded a bit in the American League East (Boston entered Monday three back of Tampa Bay), but they are locked in a tight battle in the AL Wild Card race. The Red Sox entered Monday tied with the Athletics for the two AL Wild Card spots, but the Yankees were just 2 1/2 games back of the duo heading into the day. A sweep by either Boston or New York could drastically change the Wild Card outlook -- and put the winning club right back on the Rays' heels in the AL East.