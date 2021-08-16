Cancel
MLB

These 4 series will impact postseason races

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED SOX at YANKEES (Tuesday-Wednesday) Well, this one always matters -- but these three games over two days at Yankee Stadium carry a little extra weight. Both teams have faded a bit in the American League East (Boston entered Monday three back of Tampa Bay), but they are locked in a tight battle in the AL Wild Card race. The Red Sox entered Monday tied with the Athletics for the two AL Wild Card spots, but the Yankees were just 2 1/2 games back of the duo heading into the day. A sweep by either Boston or New York could drastically change the Wild Card outlook -- and put the winning club right back on the Rays' heels in the AL East.

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Prospects You Need to Know Who Will Impact Pennant Races

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, but contenders aren't finished adding reinforcements. While the August waiver trade period is no more, teams can still upgrade their MLB squads by promoting young talent to the big leagues. A handful of high-profile prospects are knocking on the door for contending teams.
MLBThe Ringer

What Impact Will Remaining Schedules Have on the MLB Playoff Race?

The MLB stretch run is here, and three-quarters of the way through the season, the league’s 30 teams have cleaved pretty neatly into two groups: Fourteen clubs boast better than a 30 percent chance to reach the playoffs, per FanGraphs, while 15 more are all well below 10 percent. Only the Mets, perpetual puzzles, occupy any sort of middle ground.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees are back in postseason race; here are five unsung heroes who helped them get there

Yankees: 68-52 Athletics: 68-52 (the Yankees lead the season series and thus currently hold the tiebreaker) Red Sox: 69-53 (percentage points behind Yankees and Athletics) The Yankees were a whopping 10 1/2 games behind the Red Sox on July 6. Since then they've gone 26-11, the best record in MLB, while the Red Sox have limped to 15-21. The 10 1/2-game deficit is the third largest deficit either team has erased in rivalry history. The Red Sox erased a 12-game deficit in 1949 and the Yankees erased a 14-game deficit in 1978.
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Kyle Schwarber Ready To Play Outfield For Red Sox; First Base Could Follow

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ major deadline acquisition is ready to play the field. Kyle Schwarber, who missed more than a month with a hamstring strain, has only served as a designated hitter in his first four games with the Red Sox. That should change this weekend. Schwarber should be in left field when the Red Sox open their weekend series against the Texas Rangers, according to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. The Red Sox still hope to give Schwarber some playing time at first base, where he has zero big league experience. But the team plans to ease him into playing...
MLBMLB

Baty's rise reflected in new prospects list

LOS ANGELES -- Brett Baty’s hot first full Minor League season has him shooting up MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects lists just as fast as he’s rocketing through the Mets’ farm system. Baty jumped from No. 94 on Pipeline’s preseason list to No. 49 on its midseason update released on...
MLBMLB

'Lack of execution' hurts in loss to Red Sox

BOSTON -- One night after a late-inning rally sent the Rangers to extras vs. the Mariners in an eventual loss, the club hoped to carry the offensive momentum into Fenway Park on Friday night. Instead, Texas’ offense fell flat in a 6-0 loss to Boston in the series opener of...
MLBMLB

Dodgers lean on depth for 7th straight win

LOS ANGELES -- When the Dodgers went all in at the Trade Deadline, which brought over Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Danny Duffy, they had the National League West title in the forefront of their minds. Unlike years past, they felt they needed to significantly bulk up the roster to stay afloat in the ultra-competitive division.
MLBMLB

Mets' frustration reaches surface in LA

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff McNeil tossed his bat over his shoulder as he slammed down his fist, disgusted by umpire Nestor Ceja’s call. With the potential tying runs in scoring position in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Ceja had rung up McNeil on a pitch that appeared an inch or two off the plate inside. McNeil was livid, screaming multiple times as he stalked back to the dugout.
MLBMLB

How Braves' bats have thrived without Acuña

It was easy to write off the Braves when National League MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr. tore the ACL in his right knee on July 10. Atlanta was a .500 team even with Acuña, one of the most dynamic players in the game. But somehow, the Braves’ offense has gotten better since Acuña’s injury.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts is the only MLB player with these numbers

No other MLB player is doing what Xander Bogaerts is doing. It’s absolutely baffling that no one outside of Red Sox Nation talks about Xander Bogaerts. Or at least, they certainly don’t talk about him enough. The shortstop is only 28 years old and already has three Silver Slugger awards,...
MLBMLB

PHI-SD, Aug. 20: Odds, Preview, Prediction

Padres Odds: -195 Over/Under: 8.5 (+100/-120) Odds as of Thursday evening and via DraftKings. The Reds continue to sneak up on the Padres, dimming their playoff chances. On July 17, the Padres were 55-40 with a 92.3% overall chance of reaching the playoffs. Today, that number has dropped all the way down to 46.3%.
MLBMLB

How the Yankees turned their season around

All stats entering Friday's games. There’s more than one way to define the lowest point of the 2021 Yankees' season, but we’re going to say it came at around 5 p.m. ET on July 4. In the first game of a doubleheader against the Mets, Gerrit Cole lasted only 3 1/3 innings, then his club blew leads of 4-1 and 5-4 as Aroldis Chapman failed to retire any of the three batters he faced, and then Lucas Luetge allowed four hits to five batters. The Yanks lost, 10-5. They fell to .500, a season-high 10 games out of first place in the AL East.
MLBLas Cruces Sun-News

La Gente del Barrio: Finally home in Toronto, 'everybody has a voice' on melting pot Blue Jays

WASHINGTON — The jacket is a size 48 long, the better to accommodate the broad shoulders of their All-Star first baseman. It hangs on a hook in the Blue Jays dugout, but when the club returns to Toronto this weekend, the deep blue coat will have a custom rack to call home in the dugout and clubhouse, the better to reflect the reverence with which it is worn.
MLBMLB

Buehler bests Mets for LA's 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES -- When Walker Buehler was an emerging prospect in the Dodgers’ farm system, there were rumblings that the young right-hander was going to be dominant on the mound. Buehler has pitched in plenty of big games in his Major League career as he’s grown into one of the...
MLBchatsports.com

Boston Red Sox: Alex Verdugo’s bat is heating up in August

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 07: Alex Verdugo #99 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates a home run in the sixth inning of Game Two of the doubleheader MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 7, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Alex...
MLBMLB

Mayer, Casas, Duran rep Sox in new Top 100

BOSTON -- Having the fourth overall pick in the 2021 Draft gave the Red Sox the No. 9 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 midseason rankings. Marcelo Mayer, a 6-foot-3 shortstop taken with the club’s highest pick in 54 years, provided the Red Sox the top-rated Draft prospect when he fell right into their spot.
MLBWGNtv.com

After taking 3-of-4 from the Athletics, White Sox face the AL-leading Rays

CHICAGO – There was almost enough at the end to bring out the brooms, but it wasn’t quite enough. After an outfield collision in center with two outs in the ninth inning allowed the White Sox to cut the Athletics lead to one run, Eloy Jimenez made solid contact with a pitch to center field. But the hit was right at center fielder Starling Marte, who made the catch to seal a 5-4 victory.
MLBMLB

Wild Card now a toss-up; Manny tossed

SAN DIEGO -- Over the past month, as their once-healthy lead in the National League Wild Card race slowly evaporated, the Padres have endured their share of frustrating defeats. This one reached a new level. And just like that -- after their emotions bubbled over in an excruciating 4-3 loss...

