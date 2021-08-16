Cancel
Music

Remember That Song – 8/16/21

By Paul Stroessner
 4 days ago

Last song: “You’re The Only Woman (You & I)” by Ambrosia from One Eighty (1980) Great job sweetpurplejune, Pauline (@Dopey62), Lori (@ThreezkyMusic), and David (@daviddwwalker)!!!. Because you and I’ve been in love too long. To worry ’bout tomorrow. Here’s a place where we both belong. If you’d like to get...

#Ambrosia
Theater & DanceRevolver

5 Best New Songs Right Now: 8/13/21

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in doomgaze, hardcore, death metal and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
TV & Videosrtt80s.com

Return to the ’80s Trivia – 8/16/21

Question: On what sitcom starring Conrad Bain did Nancy Reagan pronote her “Just Say No” campaign in 1983?. Last Question: Who was the master of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”?. Answer: Splinter.
Music101 WIXX

Throwback Track: 8-16-21

Venga Boys are a Dutch group that saw massive success with this song. Despite the name, the group consisted of two guys and two girls. The masterminds behind the group are two Dutch producers: Danski and Delmundo (Wessel van Diepen and Dennis van den Driesschen). Americans know this as “the...
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Music On Mondays: Week Of 8/16/21

Clare Dunn’s new release “Holding Out For a Cowboy”. “This song is all about having the courage to hold out for the right thing,” Dunn explains. “Like a lot of us, this past year was one of reflection and realization. The things a cowboy represents: loyalty, steadfastness, strength, and so much more, still hold true and I think matter more now than ever. Whether you’re from the city, or the country, I hope you find your cowboy.”
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Failure to Fracture: Learning King Crimson's Impossible Song

Failure to Fracture: Learning King Crimson's Impossible Song. Failure to Fracture: Learning King Crimson's Impossible Song. It's as clear a mission statement as might be found anywhere. But musician, guitarist, husband, father, son and high tech professional Anthony Garone has spent more than two decades striving to play a song...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Pitchfork

Japanese Breakfast Cover Sufjan Stevens’ “Romulus”: Listen

Japanese Breakfast recorded a cover of Sufjan Stevens’ song “Romulus” for SiriusXMU Sessions, as Stereogum points out. The original track appears on Stevens’ 2003 album Greetings From Michigan the Great Lake State. Michelle Zauner’s rendition was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and features contributions from Gabby’s World and Molly Germer. Hear it below.
MusicStereogum

Japanese Breakfast – “Romulus” (Sufjan Stevens Cover)

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner has had quite the year so far between her great new album Jubilee and her best-selling memoir (soon to movie) and her recent tour, which ended with Zauner getting a coat check named after her. And she’s not done yet! Tonight, she’ll be on SiriusXMU for their performance series and, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, she covered Sufjan Stevens’ Michigan track “Romulus” for the occasion. The cover was recorded at Electric Lady Studios and features contributions from Gabby’s World and Molly Germer. Check it out below.
Musicwfpk.org

Mel’s Diner playlist: “Robert Plant”

Today is the legendary Robert Plant‘s 73rd birthday, so we celebrated on Mel’s Diner this morning!. The only rule? No Led Zeppelin— hey, the show’s only an hour!– but Mel took your requests for solo Plant or any collaboration. Here’s a playlist…
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Upworthy

Pizza guy whose quick thinking saved a woman's life gets the reward of a lifetime

Joey Grundl, a pizza delivery driver for a Domino's Pizza in Waldo, Wisconsin, is being hailed as a hero for noticing a kidnapped woman's subtle cry for help. The delivery man was sent to a woman's house to deliver a pie when her ex-boyfriend, Dean Hoffman, opened the door. Grundl looked over his shoulder and saw a middle-aged woman with a black eye standing behind Hoffman. She appeared to be mouthing the words: "Call the police."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.

