Field of Dreams series coming to TV

The Paramount Network drama Yellowstone is one of TV's most popular cable shows for a reason. The gritty and soapy neo-Western keeps tabs on The Dutton family, led by Kevin Costner as John Dutton, as they defend their massive Montana ranch from land developers and locals -- and also fight among themselves. The show has become such a big hit that there's even a planned prequel series, titled Y:1883, in the works at Paramount+, and while we now officially know that it will return for Season 4 in November 2021, the rest of the wait is going to be unbearable.