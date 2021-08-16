Field of Dreams series coming to TV
This continues to be a big summer for “Field of Dreams.”. The 1989 film -- based on W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel, “Shoeless Joe” -- was the inspiration for the inaugural Field of Dreams Game, which the White Sox and Yankees played in thrilling fashion last Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Now, the film will be adapted as a scripted drama. The streaming service Peacock has picked up the series from noted television creator and baseball fan Mike Schur, as The Hollywood Reporter detailed on Monday.www.mlb.com
