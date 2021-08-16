Cancel
Dyersville, IA

Field of Dreams series coming to TV

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis continues to be a big summer for “Field of Dreams.”. The 1989 film -- based on W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel, “Shoeless Joe” -- was the inspiration for the inaugural Field of Dreams Game, which the White Sox and Yankees played in thrilling fashion last Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Now, the film will be adapted as a scripted drama. The streaming service Peacock has picked up the series from noted television creator and baseball fan Mike Schur, as The Hollywood Reporter detailed on Monday.

The television take on the beloved baseball film hails from Michael Schur, who will serve as writer and executive producer under his Fremulon banner. Lawrence Gordon of The Gordon Company will also executive produce along with David Miner of 3 Arts and Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, where Fremulon is under an overall deal, will produce. The Gordon Company produced the original film.

