Professor says Afghanistan may never be able to become a democracy

By Michelle Meredith
WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Various countries have tried for various reasons to stabilize Afghanistan in the past hundred years, though motives are always in question. The British tried in the mid-1800s, the Russians tried in the late 70s and the United States has tried for 20 years. Why did they all fail?

Pentagon pressed on why British paratroopers leaving Kabul airport to rescue citizens but Americans aren't

The Pentagon was pressed Thursday to explain why the U.S. isn't rescuing Americans outside of the Kabul airport as the British are doing for their citizens. At a press briefing, Fox News' Jennifer Griffin said: "General Taylor, British paratroopers are leaving the airport, going into Kabul to rescue and evacuate some of their citizens who are trapped [and] can't get to the airport because of the Taliban."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US freezes billions in Afghanistan assets as it blocks Taliban from seizing country’s wealth

The Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post about the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department and White House were also involved in the decision.An administration official said in a statement: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

US sees 'unanimity' with Russia, China on Afghanistan

The United States said Wednesday it shared the same goals on Afghanistan as frequent adversaries China and Russia, which have quickly moved to work with the triumphant Taliban. Both Russia and China stepped up contacts with the Taliban after the United States decided to withdraw from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year military involvement and setting off the swift crumbling of the government in Kabul.
WorldFairfield Sun Times

It's Now or Never for Tunisian Democracy

On Sunday, July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied temporarily suspended the democratically elected Parliament and imposed a national curfew, using the military to enforce these decisions. To justify these extraordinary steps, Saied cited an article of Tunisia’s constitution that allows the president to take “exceptional measures” in the event of imminent threats to national institutions, independence or the functioning of public powers.
Middle EastNews4Jax.com

Looking at Afghanistan, professor fears parallel situation in Iraq

As the Taliban continues to take control of Afghanistan while the United States military evacuates the country, there’s a growing fear among people in Iraq who are watching this play out on television. Barham Ahmed, a journalist and media professor living in Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq near...
Eglin Air Force Base, FLniceville.com

From the commander: Afghanistan

In this incredibly dynamic time, when we’re confronted with challenges at home and troubling news from abroad, I want to thank you for your sacrifices that make us the world’s greatest Air Force and military. As the events in Afghanistan have unfolded, we all have concerns about those Americans and allies still in country and the Afghan people who have worked closely with our forces over the past 20 years.
Politicsraleighnews.net

Macron says Afghanistan must not become safe haven

Paris [France], August 17 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Afghanistan must not become a safe haven for terrorists again as the Taliban seize control in the country after the collapse of Ashraf Ghani-led government. Macron said that it's France's duty to "protect those who helped us: interpreters,...
Middle EastWFMZ-TV Online

Afghanistan's women could be at great risk after Taliban takeover, professor says

Taliban forces have moved into Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, taking control of the Presidential Palace on Sunday. "It's been very quick," said Nandini Deo, Lehigh University political science professor. The Taliban told the Associated Press that they are holding talks about forming an "open, inclusive Islamic government." "That seems unlikely. The...
Foreign PolicyGreenwichTime

Afghanistan only the latest US war to be driven by deceit and delusion

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Gordon Adams, American University School of International Service. (THE CONVERSATION) In Afghanistan, American hubris – the United States’ capacity for self-delusion and official lying – has struck once again, as it has repeatedly for...
Foreign Policyepcan.com

Afghanistan intelligence failures are astounding

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Doug Lamborn issued the following statement on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan:. "The security and humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan is far worse than the Fall of Saigon. The military equipment and infrastructure seized by the Taliban while Americans and our allies remain in harm's way will have dire and far-reaching consequences for decades. This humiliating disaster is the culminating event of a career of foreign policy missteps by Joe Biden. When Saigon fell, the North Vietnamese never posed a threat to the homeland of the United States. However, in this case, we know that Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups will attempt to take advantage of the failed state in Afghanistan. We are witnessing a historic failure of intelligence and planning by the Administration, Pentagon, and intelligence community. The Administration's precipitous withdrawal has been a complete failure and has thrown the country into disarray. While the military was focused on "white rage," critical race theory, and climate change, the Taliban planned and successfully executed a nationwide military offensive, culminating with the capture of Kabul over the weekend.
PoliticsWBIR

University of Tenessee professor gives context as thousands flee Afghanistan after U.S. withdrawal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away. And as the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan, thousands rushed to leave the country.

