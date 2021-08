Watch the launch trailer for the upcoming interactive thriller, Twelve Minutes. The game features performances by James McAvoy ("the man"), Daisy Ridley ("the woman"), and Willem Dafoe ("the intruder"). The events of Twelve Minutes unfold during the man's romantic evening with his wife as it is interrupted by a Players find themselves trapped in a real-time twelve-minute time loop, doomed to relive the same terror again and again - unless they can find ways to use the knowledge of what's coming to change the outcome and break the loop. Twelve Minutes launches on August 19, 2021, on Xbox Game Pass, PC via Steam and the Windows Store, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.