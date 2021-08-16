Cancel
Providence, RI

Attorney general objects to rate increase requests filed by health insurers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — Attorney General Peter Neronha has filed objections to rate increases sought by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Neighborhood Health Plan and other insurers that offer polices to state residents. The proposed new rates, Neronha's office said in announcing the objections, "raised concerns about affordability" for people...

