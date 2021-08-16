Cancel
NFL

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns odds and lines: Browns big favorites at home

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The New York Giants will be on the road in Week 2 of the preseason, visiting the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Sunday’s kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Giants at Browns odds and lines.

The New York Jets beat the Giants in the preseason opener Saturday 12-7. QB Daniel Jones didn’t suit up for the Giants, nor did RB Saquon Barkley or WR Kenny Golladay, so the offense was understandably unimpressive at home against the Jets.

The Browns were impressive in their 23-13 win over the Jaguars. QB Kyle Lauletta threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 27 attempts with WR Davion Davis catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland picked off QB Gardner Minshew once, too, with the quarterback completing only four of his eight passes.

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns: Odds, spread and line

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Giants +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Browns -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Giants +6.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Browns -6.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Total: 37.5, Over -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Under -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

2020 Betting stats:

  • ATS: Giants 9-7 | Browns 8-10
  • O/U: Giants 3-13 | Browns 10-8

New to NFL betting?

The Browns are big home favorites with a money line of -250. A $10 bet on the Browns to win outright only returns a profit of $4.00. So there isn’t much upside with that wager. They’re favored by 6.5 points, as well, so if they win by at least 7 points, a $10 wager on the Browns to cover would return a profit of $9.52.

The Giants are 6.5-point underdogs, which means in order to cover the spread, they must win or lose by six or fewer points. A $10 wager on the Giants to cover the spread pays out $8.70 in profit. On the money line, a $10 bet would return a profit of $20.

The Over/Under is 37.5 points, which means the Giants and Browns must combine for at least 38 points for the total to go Over. The Under will cash if they combine for 37 or fewer points. A bet on either the Over or Under returns a profit of $9.09.

If you're looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

