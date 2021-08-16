Cancel
NFL

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines: Vikes favored on home field

By Nathan Beighle
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKHC9_0bTTQXcB00

The Indianapolis Colts (1-0) travel north to take on the Minnesota Vikings 0-1) Saturday in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Below, we look at the Colts at Vikings odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Colts are slight underdogs after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason, with QB Carson Wentz (foot) still not able to play. RB Jonathan Taylor didn’t see time in Week 1 but “looks so good,” according to head coach Frank Reich. It’s unknown whether we’ll see Taylor in Week 2.

What will be more telling is if Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, RB Dalvin Cook, QB Kirk Cousins or WR Adam Thielen play. It’d be shocking to see Cook play given his injury history, but the other three could see their first action of the preseason Saturday.

The quartet didn’t make an impact in the team’s blowout Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos. Rookie QB Kellen Mond was just 6-for-16 in his NFL debut.

Colts at Vikings odds, spread and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 5:40 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Colts +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Vikings -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Off the board
  • Total: 38.5, Over -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Under -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

2020 Betting stats:

  • ATS: Colts 9-8 | Vikings 6-10
  • O/U: Colts 10-7 | Vikings 11-5

New to NFL betting?

Per the +115 money line, the Colts have an implied win probability of 46.51%. The Vikings’ -140 money line odds represent a 58.33% implied win rate.

As for the game total, the Colts and Vikings must score at least 39 combined points for Over bettors to win. So far this preseason, the Under has been hot and for that to hit, the game must see 38 or fewer points scored.

