Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Are Your Tracks Ready for a Pro Mix?

By Nick Millevoi
premierguitar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome time ago, home recording was a field largely occupied by ambitious amateurs who weren't quite ready for a pro studio and wild eccentrics whose limitless creativity knew no bounds. This made the rare home-recorded release a special treat, and albums by artists such as Brian Wilson, Daniel Johnston, and Guided By Voices gave us a glimpse into their raw creative processes. But as the ubiquity of laptop DAWs replaced 4-track machines and portable digital recording consoles as the de facto home setup, the field became democratized.

www.premierguitar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Marston
Person
Ty Segall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ableton Live#Cassadaga#Tarbox Road Studios#Woods#Fleet Foxes#King Gizzard#Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

OVERKILL's New Album Is Almost Ready For Mixing

OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's new album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're still recording. The record's done, for the most part, but we're still recording — still some bass, still some vocals, a good amount of that to be done. We'll probably start mixing in the fall, is what I would think — something like that. And we have Colin Richardson set up to mix the record. He's done a few records for us in the past, and we're psyched about it. He's done a ton of stuff — SLIPKNOT, MACHINE HEAD… Just a great mix guy. So we're psyched to get him back on board."
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Sabbadius Electronics Introduces the 68 and 69 Tiny-Vibes

Adding to the company's line of vintage-inspired effects, Sabbadius Electronics has introduced two new pedals: the 68 Tiny-Vibe and 69 Tiny-Vibe. Capturing the swirling, intoxicating tones of the legendary Uni-Vibes of the 1960s, the 68 and 69 Tiny-Vibes are compact versions of their big brother: the Sabbadius Funky-Vibe. Differences between...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Headrush Releases the MX5

HeadRush, the recognized innovator of next-generation guitar products, today announced the immediate availability of their newest amp modeling and guitar FX processor, the MX5. With powerful tone- generating technology at its core and a 4" high-resolution color touch display, MX5 delivers a huge range of classic vintage, modern, and exclusive boutique amp models and FX, as well as the ability to load a virtually unlimited number of custom impulse response (IR) files. MX5 also features a looper with save and load functionality, studio-quality USB audio interface for streamlined recording and reamping, and a built-in expression pedal with an intuitive hands-free editing mode.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Fender Releases the J Mascis Telecaster

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the global launch of the J Mascis Telecaster, Mascis's second Fender Artist Signature guitar, joining his Signature Squier Jazzmaster. Sticking to his unique style, Fender worked closely with Mascis to recreate his infamous original 1958 top-Loader Tele guitar, the main axe he used in the mid-90s when he wrote some of his most iconic songs and lead work throughout his career.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

First Look: Spaceman Aurora Analog Flanger

Dive deep with flange built for the outer limits—and classic sounds, too. Modulation Nation: Chorus, Phasing, and Flanging - Premier Guitar ›. Spaceman Aurora Multi-Mode Analog Flanger Silver – Chicago ... ›. Aurora ›
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Pigtronix Space Rip Review

Fat, fuzzy, bossy octave tones that can be used to double or stand in for bass. Many unexpectedly lyrical sounds at dryer mix levels. Fine-tune control can feel imprecise. I'd love to do a show just with Pigtronix mini pedals. The always-creative New York company has built a sizable stable of little stomps that range from practical to weird. Space Rip inhabits the latter category, but its bombastic, belching, bass-y, and buzzy synth sounds would certainly be a highlight of whatever presentation I might concoct.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

34 New Songs Out Today

STEFFLON DON & MS BANKS - "DIP" UK dancehall artist Stefflon Don and rapper Ms Banks have come together for a very lively new song, "Dip." A.A. WILLIAMS - "CONTROL" (ARCO VERSION) Haunting singer/songwriter A.A. Williams has announced a new EP, arco, a strings and vocal reimagining of her debut...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Becos Effects Announces the Ziffer Overdrive

Inspired by Jordan Ziff's minimalist approach to guitar tone by using the overdrive to push his 1959 Plexi amp, we mixed the vintage Tubescreamer essentials with careful sophistication to give rise to a versatile and powerful tone shaping tool. The Ziffer Overdrive was developed for Jordan Ziff - lead guitarist...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Metallica The Black Album track-by-track interview with Bob Rock

Ten years ago we sat down with Bob Rock to talk through every song on Metallica's phenomenally successful Black Album. As the album hits 30 it feels like the perfect time to revisit the ups and bleak downs that fuelled metal's most commercially successful record. “It wasn’t a fun, easy...
Musicmusicconnection.com

King Crimson's Tony Levin Partners with Radial's HDI

Since its introduction just over a year ago, the HDI, Radial Engineering’s flagship high-definition studio DI, has quickly become the go-to studio tool of choice for world-leading artists, engineers, and producers, including Tony Levin, Jason Mraz, Jacquire King, Mark Egan, Chris Rakestraw, Michael Dean, Jason Hook, and John Rzeznik, to name a few.
Musicpremierguitar.com

12-Frets vs. 14-Frets: It’s a Matter of Sound

One of the more frequent questions we get at Martin is about the difference between 12-fret and 14-fret acoustic guitars. Besides upper register access, what are the benefits and potential limitations? How does it impact design and tone? How should someone decide which option is right for them? To help answer these questions, I turned to Fred Greene, our vice president of product management at C. F. Martin & Co. Fred oversees the design and development of new products at Martin and has years of knowledge and experience in this area.
MusicMusicRadar.com

10 guitar chord tricks for songwriting

Guitar lessons: Songwriting is all about inspiration – and sometimes the simplest ides can spark our creativity. Here's six different chord approaches that cover a range of genres and are sure to give you some great ideas. 1. Thinking outside a box. Change the major 3rd of an open A...
recordingrevolution.com

How To Mix With A Reference Track

If you use a reference track right when you’re mixing, it’s very hard to screw up a mix. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, it’s a time-tested way to making sure your levels are balanced well, and that your mixes are on the right track. But it’s not as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy