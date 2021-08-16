The Coyote Incident: Over 100 acres burn in Hidden Valley Lake
LAKE COUNTY>> As fire season progresses, residents in the County are being urged to “know their zones” as emergency responders are now employing the Zonehaven software to reach communities during emergencies such as Friday’s Coyote Fire incident in the Hidden Valley Lake area. The fire off state highway 29 and Spruce Grove Road was contained after consuming 127 acres according to CAL Fire. (photos by Minenna Photography and Coral Pratt).www.record-bee.com
