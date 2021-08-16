Raphaël Varane Can Help Manchester United, But United Has To Help Him, Too

Raphaël Varane has been one of the best center backs in the world for the better part of a decade now, ever since moving to Real Madrid from Lens at the age of 18. Why, then, does it not feel like a bigger deal that Manchester United just signed the 28-year-old Frenchman? Sure, the fee—about £40 million—is not all that high, even in this COVID-afflicted market, but Varane is not quite the player that he was when Real was winning four of five Champions League trophies in the middle of last decade. It makes sense, then, that his addition to the Red Devil roster raises almost as many questions as it answers.