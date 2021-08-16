Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Raphaël Varane Can Help Manchester United, But United Has To Help Him, Too

By Luis Paez-Pumar
defector.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaphaël Varane has been one of the best center backs in the world for the better part of a decade now, ever since moving to Real Madrid from Lens at the age of 18. Why, then, does it not feel like a bigger deal that Manchester United just signed the 28-year-old Frenchman? Sure, the fee—about £40 million—is not all that high, even in this COVID-afflicted market, but Varane is not quite the player that he was when Real was winning four of five Champions League trophies in the middle of last decade. It makes sense, then, that his addition to the Red Devil roster raises almost as many questions as it answers.

defector.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Casemiro
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Harry Maguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Frenchman#Covid#Red Devil#Brazilian#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguemarketresearchtelecast.com

Manchester United completes the signing of Varane with Real Madrid

Aug 14 (Reuters) – Manchester United have completed the signing of center-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday. The two clubs had reached an agreement on the transfer last month, with British media reporting that United would pay an initial...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

John Terry heaps praise on Raphael Varane and labels soon-to-be Manchester United defender a 'top player' who will 'strengthen them', while also comparing him to former Chelsea partner Ricardo Carvalho

John Terry has praised soon-to-be Manchester United defender Raphael Varane and compared him to his former centre back partner at Chelsea, Ricardo Carvalho. Varane is currently in Manchester and has undergone his medical, with United now left to officially announce the £42million deal from Real Madrid. Surprisingly, there have been...
Premier LeagueBirmingham Star

BREAKING | Manchester United announce signing of Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane was paraded as a new Manchester United player ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener against Leeds after signing a four-year contract with the Red Devils on Saturday. "Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Raphael Varane, keeping him at the club until June 2025," United said...
Premier League90min.com

Andreas Pereira set to join Flamengo on loan from Man Utd

Andreas Pereira is set to join Flamengo on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. Pereira joined the club from PSV Eindhoven all the way back in 2012 and has since gone on to make 75 appearances, managing four goals and five assists in that time. He...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira 'closes in on loan move to Brazilian side Flamengo' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to balance the books after big-money purchases of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane

Andreas Pereira is reportedly set to leave Old Trafford once again as Manchester United prepare to loan the midfielder out to Brazilian side Flamengo. The move comes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to balance the books after spending a total of £115million to bring Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to Old Trafford.
MLSgoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022

Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022 (ESPN) iga MX president Mikel Arriola has spoken exclusively to Goal about his vision for retaining top talent and economic relevance in CONCACAF amid the continued rise of MLS. Arriola, who previously worked in Mexican politics, acknowledged that as the United States...

Comments / 0

Community Policy