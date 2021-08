Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has intimated he expects Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will stay. Both midfielders have been linked with a move away. But Klopp says: "Very valuable! It's all about being available and using the momentum and stuff like this, that's football. It doesn't make you a worse player or whatever. Without luck in life, you are really on the wrong side of a lot of things, and when you get injured in the wrong moment, the football train never waits. So we have to be really on top of that, that we try to keep them really in the best possible shape, stuff like this. But the quality of the players was never in doubt.