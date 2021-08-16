Cancel
NYPD on prowl for woman in sexy ‘wanted’ poster

By Tina Moore and
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe’s busty, beautiful — and being sought by police for grand larceny. Cops have put out a sexy “wanted” poster for a woman accused of swiping a $13,000 Rolex watch and Chase credit card from a man who claims his roommate hired the woman off an online escort ad. The...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

