NYPD on prowl for woman in sexy ‘wanted’ poster

Police are trying to identify two people wanted in connection to a robbery that happened in Midtown on Aug. 10, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two people wanted in connection to a robbery in Midtown. It happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on a northbound E train. According to police, a 67-year-old woman on the train got into an argument with two people and pulled out her cell phone to record them. One person allegedly grabbed the woman’s phone out of her hand while the other person punched her in the head several times. Police are trying to identify two people wanted in connection to a robbery that happened in Midtown on Aug. 10, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) The pair then got off the train and ran away. Police have released photos of the individuals. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.