With candidate qualifying for municipal elections underway this week, Norcross Mayor Craig Newton has announced that he will seek third term as the city's leader. Newton, who is up for re-election this fall, announced his plans to run for another term on the eve of qualifying, which began Monday in all of Gwinnett's cities. Newton became the first African-American mayor of a Gwinnett city after he ran unopposed in 2017, and he was re-elected in a contested race two years later.