Editorial writers weigh in on these public health topics. Some members of the California state legislature are pressing for legislation that expands assisted suicide. But making it quicker and easier for people to die, after more than 64,000 Californians lost their lives to the coronavirus, is misguided at best. Assisted suicide is a dangerous public policy that threatens Latinos, people with disabilities, our elders and the most vulnerable in society. Advocates cloak their support of assisted suicide in the language of autonomy and alleviating pain, but their claims disintegrate upon close inspection. California should work to reexamine and redirect the focus from providing suicide to improving health care access for those who need it most. (Jose Berrera, 8/9)