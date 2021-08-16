Tenaya Stone Spa opens at Disneyland Resort in September
The all-new Tenaya Stone Spa at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will open to Disneyland Resort hotel guests on Sept. 16, 2021. According to Dawn Jackson, a Native American cultural advisor within Disney who began working on the project as an Imagineer on the Story Development team, the spa’s name Tenaya (pronounced “ten-eye-a”) can be interpreted “to dream” in the indigenous culture of the Yosemite Valley.attractionsmagazine.com
