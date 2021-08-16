Tenaya Stone Spa opens at Disneyland Resort in September

Relaxing and unwinding are what every Disney vacation should be about! Unfortunately, for many of us, it is easy to get lost in the shuffle and hurry off with the crowd that we forget to slow down and enjoy the vacation. Walt Disney World’s Senses Spa was a great way to relax at one of the two locations including Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort but became “temporarily unavailable” when COVID hit in March 2020. Well, over a year later and we’re still seeing Senses Spa remain closed, like several experiences that have yet to reopen. While we have yet to hear any updates on Disney World’s spa future, we do know Disneyland is going all out and introducing a brand new spa that has us ready to book a visit at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.