Tenaya Stone Spa opens at Disneyland Resort in September

By Samantha Davis-Friedman
attractionsmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-new Tenaya Stone Spa at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will open to Disneyland Resort hotel guests on Sept. 16, 2021. According to Dawn Jackson, a Native American cultural advisor within Disney who began working on the project as an Imagineer on the Story Development team, the spa’s name Tenaya (pronounced “ten-eye-a”) can be interpreted “to dream” in the indigenous culture of the Yosemite Valley.

