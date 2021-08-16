Field of Crosses to honor fallen heroes
SIDNEY – Lee Stephens was asleep in his berth aboard the USS Stark when the missiles hit. He didn’t have a chance. It was May 17, 1987, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephens, 23, had just begun his second tour of enlistment in the Navy. The Iran-Iraq War was raging, and the Stark, then in the Persian Gulf, was attacked by two Exocet missiles fired from one of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi warplanes. Stephens, from Pemberton, was among 37 sailors who were killed.www.sidneydailynews.com
