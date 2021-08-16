59 COVID-19 cases reported since Friday

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 59 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Friday in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

A total of 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mason County since Friday.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County since Friday as part of Monday’s update from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in Meigs County, according to the Monday update from ODH.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 2,635 total cases (23 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 163 hospitalizations and 51 deaths. Of the 2,635 cases, 2,430 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 354 cases (3 new), 2 hospitalizations

20-29 —447 cases (8 new), 6 hospitalizations

30-39 — 348 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 397 cases (5 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 386 cases (2 new), 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 327 cases (2 new), 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 216 cases (1 new), 44 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 160 cases, 42 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,970 (36.69 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 10,068 (33.67 percent of the population)

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,585 total cases (11 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 87 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,585 cases, 1,471 (7 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 208 cases (2 new), 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 228 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 193 cases (3 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 236 cases (3 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 226 cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 223 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 164 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,144 (35.55 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 7,453 (32.54 percent of the population)

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 2,245 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,176 confirmed cases, 69 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 38 deaths. Of those, 25 cases (24 confirmed and one probable) were newly reported on Monday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 29 confirmed cases (3 new), 1 probable case

5-11 — 50 confirmed cases, 2 probable cases

12-15 — 77 confirmed cases (1 new), 3 probable cases

16-20 — 150 confirmed cases (3 new), 4 probable cases

21-25 — 170 confirmed cases (3 new), 7 probable cases

26-30 — 212 confirmed cases (4 new), 10 probable cases

31-40 — 349 confirmed cases (1 new), 10 probable cases

41-50 — 320 confirmed cases (3 new), 14 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 310 confirmed cases (3 new), 6 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 272 confirmed cases (3 new), 3 probable cases, 6 deaths

71+ — 237 confirmed cases, 9 probable cases, 29 deaths

A total of 9,383 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 35.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 16,759 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,814 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 1,854), 118 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 86), 7 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 8) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 7). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 5,924,412 (50.68 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 5,482,733 (46.90 percent of the population)

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 173,479 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1482 reported since Friday. There have been a total of 2,978 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with two since Friday. There are 5,949 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.14 and a cumulative positivity rate of 4.96 percent.

Statewide, 1,089,226 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.8 percent of the population). A total of 49.9 percent of the population, 894,960 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

