Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. We’re in the midst of a major technological shift in the way we transport people and goods, the likes of which we haven’t seen since we first embraced Henry Ford’s new invention and let our horses focus on showjumping. I’m talking about the shift from gas-powered to electric vehicles (EVs). These upgraded cars, trucks, and buses might look like their smog-spewing counterparts, but they’re really a power-packed clean transportation solution that can help curb global warming emissions as we continue to combat the climate crisis, reduce health-harming tailpipe pollution, and save drivers money on fuel and at the shop. EVs benefit everyone, but especially those who have to travel further in their everyday lives. Learn more about information on EV benefits in your state here.