There are so many new products students need for that first year of college, and all that shopping can feel overwhelming. Even as seniors, heading back to school always requires some serious shopping. Even when it comes to something simple like the best college backpacks or notebooks, there is a huge range of choices, and that can stress out even the most informed consumers. And when it comes to back-to-school shopping, few purchases are more important than selecting the perfect college laptop. Today, every student needs a laptop, and the best laptops for college students can cost upwards of $2,000. That...