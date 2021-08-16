Cancel
Buccaneers: Why cutting Cameron Kinley was the right move

By John Paul
Cover picture for the articleCameron Kinley gave it his all to make the Buccaneers, but in the end, Tampa made the right but hard decision for their defense. The thought of any soldier playing in a pro sport in the U.S. always creates a certain amount of patriotism and pride that few other actions can mirror. As a country that generally sees service on the battlefield as one of the only actions more “American” than playing sports, anyone that does both will always illicit a great deal of emotions from fans.

