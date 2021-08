Companies that push too hard to bring employees back to the office are at risk of losing workers. But so are companies that move to an all-remote model. Driving the news: Some of the Twin Cities’ biggest employers — Target, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo — have delayed their September return-to-office plans due to concerns about the Delta variant. Meanwhile, others are still plotting to bring workers back Sept. 7. The intrigue: How employers handle their return to office is a big factor in how they fare in the so-called “great resignation” that could result in 25% to 40% of employees...