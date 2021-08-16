Cancel
Troup County, GA

TCSS superintendent discusses weather, school plans for Tuesday

By Daniel Evans
LaGrange Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Troup County School System is monitoring the weather and will make a final determination on the weather Tuesday. As of Monday night, schools are planning to open Monday. Superintendent Brian Shumate said at Monday night’s school board meeting that TCSS administrators will meet Tuesday morning to get the latest information on Tropical Storm Fred. The National Weather Service in Peachtree Service said Monday that it expects 3 to 4 inches of rain in Troup County.

