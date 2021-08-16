Cancel
Orange County, NY

Area ATV Driver Killed After Hitting Tree, State Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
New York State Police said an Orange County man died while riding his ATV after hitting a tree. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An area man died after his ATV lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

The crash took place in Sullivan County around 8:50 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15, when state police responded to Mongaup Road in the town of Liberty for an ATV crash, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed that Orange County resident Richard J. Dempwolf, age 45, of Maybrook, was operating a 2005 Honda ATV, traveling west on Mongaup Road when he lost control and left the roadway and struck a tree, Nevel said.

A couple driving by the area noticed the damaged vehicle and the injured operator and notified 911.

The Hurleyville Fire Department was first on scene and informed the troopers that the operator appeared to have died on impact.

Dempwolf was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 7

TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

2 Teens Struck By Car Walking On Route 130

A pair of teens walking on Route 130 were struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Cinnaminson, police say. The incident occurred near Albany Road and closed the area until around 2 a.m. The male and female victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital, where they remained in stable condition.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Falling Through Garage Roof On Long Island

A 56-year-old man died after suffering wounds from falling through a Long Island municipal garage where he was working. Shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, Nassau County Police Eighth Precinct homicide detectives were dispatched to a stretch of Sweet Hollow Road, where there was a report of a man who fell through a roof, sustaining major injuries.
Nyack, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Area Residence

Police are investigating after finding a person dead in his area apartment. The unidentified man was discovered around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.15 in Nyack, said Captain Michael F. Shannon of the Orangetown Police. According to Shannon, officers responded to South Broadway, regarding an unknown medical condition. Officers then found...

