Area ATV Driver Killed After Hitting Tree, State Police Say

An area man died after his ATV lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

The crash took place in Sullivan County around 8:50 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15, when state police responded to Mongaup Road in the town of Liberty for an ATV crash, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed that Orange County resident Richard J. Dempwolf, age 45, of Maybrook, was operating a 2005 Honda ATV, traveling west on Mongaup Road when he lost control and left the roadway and struck a tree, Nevel said.

A couple driving by the area noticed the damaged vehicle and the injured operator and notified 911.

The Hurleyville Fire Department was first on scene and informed the troopers that the operator appeared to have died on impact.

Dempwolf was pronounced dead at the scene.

